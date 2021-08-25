PM Modi speaks to Putin

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke to Russian President Vladimir Putin on Tuesday, and the two leaders had a detailed discussion on the evolving situation in Afghanistan.



Modi tweeted: "Had a detailed and useful exchange of views with my friend President Putin on recent developments in Afghanistan. We also discussed issues on the bilateral agenda, including India-Russia cooperation against COVID-19. We agreed to continue close consultations on important issues."

ANI cited Russian government officials to report that Modi and Putin expressed their intention to enhance cooperation on countering the spread of terrorist ideology and drug racket from the territory of Afghanistan. The two leaders reportedly agreed to form a permanent bilateral channel for consultations on issues pertaining to Afghanistan.

Earlier this week, Putin criticised the United States and the NATO allies for sending refugees from Afghanistan to Central Asian countries, stating that they pose a direct threat to Moscow.

Modi had on Monday spoken to German Chancellor Angela Merkel over the Afghanistan situation and its implications on the region and the world. Both leaders had emphasised the importance of maintaining peace and security.

The two leaders outlined that the repatriation of stranded people from Afghanistan is the urgent priority.