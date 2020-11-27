PM Modi pitches for new KYC campaign — Know Your Constitution

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid tributes to makers of the Constitution on the Constitution Day on Thursday and said it is a day to reiterate our commitment to building the India of their dreams. He emphasised the need to popularise the Constitution of India, especially among the youth, and said a special feature of our Constitution was the "importance given to duties".



"Our Constitution has many features but one very special feature is the importance given to duties. Mahatma Gandhi was very keen about this. He saw a close link between rights and duties. He felt that once we perform our duties, rights will automatically be safeguarded," Modi said. He also referred to the practice of KYC (know your customer) in the corporate world and said there should be a similar KYC drive in the form of Know Your Constitution to popularise the Constitution and its different features.

Prime Minister also pitched for 'One Nation, One Election', saying it is the need of India as polls taking place every few months impact development works. The prime minister also suggested a single voters' list for Lok Sabha, assembly and panchayat polls, saying separate lists are a waste of resources.

Addressing the concluding session of the 80th All India Presiding Officers Conference via video conference, Modi also paid homage to the victims of the 26/11 Mumbai attacks and asserted that India is fighting terrorism now with new policy and new process.