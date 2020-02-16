PM Modi on CAA: 'Despite pressure, we stand by our decision'

Amidst the ongoing nationwide protest against the contentious Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), Prime Minister Narendra Modi Sunday reiterated that his government stands by the decision "despite all pressure".

"Be it the decision on Article 370 or the Citizenship Amendment Act, it was necessary in the interest of the country. Despite the pressure, we stand by our decision and will remain so," Modi said while addressing a public meeting in Varanasi.

(Inputs from The Indian Express)