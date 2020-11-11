PM Modi on BJP's wins in Bihar and bypolls: 'These results have broadened the outcome of Lok Sabha polls'

Addressing enthusiastic BJP workers following the victory of NDA in Bihar and impressive show in the bypolls, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday said the saffron party now had its footprint across the country and the results had made it clear that people would now support only those who work honestly for development.

"Polls results have endorsed the way we have tackled Covid-19 pandemic. No re-polling and peaceful conduct of voting were the distinctive features of Bihar elections. Earlier there used to be news of booth capturing," Modi said. The PM, who was joined by Home Minister Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh and JP Nadda on the dais, said the election was a victory of the development works in Bihar. He also underlined that BJP was the only national party in which poor, dalits, deprived see their representation. Interestingly, there was no mention of either Nitish Kumar or JD(U) in his speech.



Meanwhile, in his first reaction on the Bihar poll win, Nitish Kumar said, "I salute the public for the majority it gave to the NDA. I thank PM Narendra Modi for his support." Earlier today, hours after the NDA was declared a winner in the Bihar polls, Chirag Paswan's Lok Janshakti Party said his party will not support Nitish Kumar. "If he continues to become the Chief Minister of my state, there will not be my support at the state level…We will continue supporting PM Modi at the centre," Paswan said.



In a nail-biting contest that went down to the wire, the NDA edged past the Mahagathbandhan to win the Bihar elections, with the BJP emerging as the dominant partner for the first time in about two decades. Finally, with trends firming up by 11 pm, the NDA pulled ahead with 125 seats against the Grand Alliance's 110 in the 243-member Assembly. For the NDA, Nitish Kumar 4.0 still looks probable despite the JD(U)'s slide to 43 seats. The RJD, on the other hand, emerged as the single largest party, winning 75 seats, one more than the BJP which won 74. Although the Left parties won 16 out of the 28 seats that they contested, the Congress' lackluster performance proved costly for the Opposition. The grand old party could only win 19 seats out of the 70 it contested.

