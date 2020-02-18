PM Modi Meets Rickshaw Puller Who Invited Him To Daughter's Wedding
Varanasi: During his one-day visit to his Lok Sabha constituency, Varanasi, on February 16, Prime Minister Narendra Modi met Mangal Kewat, the rickshaw puller who had sent his daughter's wedding invite to the PM.
The Prime Minister enquired about the health and well-being of Mangal Kewat and his family and also commended him on his contribution to the Swacch Bharat Abhiyaan.
It is important to note that inspired by PM Modi, Mangal Kewat has taken to cleaning the Ganga banks in his village on his own.
Mangal Kewat had earlier expressed happiness after receiving a congratulatory letter by the Prime Minister for his daughter's wedding.
"We had sent the first invitation to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, I personally handed it over at the PMO in Delhi. On February 8, we received the congratulatory letter from PM Modi, which has excited us," Mangal Kewat had told ANI on Saturday.
Mangal Kewat's wife, Renu Devi and he himself had expressed the desire to meet the PM Modi during his Varanasi visit.
Delhi poll will be fought on good vs bad governance:...25 Jan 2020 5:27 PM GMT
Every problem in the country is because of poor education:...26 Dec 2019 6:15 PM GMT
Achieving any real growth impossible without inclusiveness:...22 Aug 2019 6:17 PM GMT
Finding a new medium of expression31 Aug 2019 1:38 PM GMT
Integrating India towards development25 Oct 2017 3:32 PM GMT
Brazil govt to present administrative reform bill before...18 Feb 2020 10:46 AM GMT
Indian expat falls to death near construction site in18 Feb 2020 10:44 AM GMT
Pak toxic gas leak: 3 more die, toll rises to 818 Feb 2020 10:43 AM GMT
Been working with mental skills coach Sanford: Jamieson18 Feb 2020 10:42 AM GMT
I personally play the game to get guys like Kohli out:18 Feb 2020 10:41 AM GMT