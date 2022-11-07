PM Modi launches 'I have made this Gujarat' slogan

Nana Pondha (Gujarat): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said the forces that indulged in spreading hatred and defamed Gujarat will be swept out of the state again in the next month's Assembly polls which he said BJP would win with a record margin.



Addressing his first election rally in his home state after the announcement of the poll schedule, Modi came up with a new slogan in Gujarati - "Aa Gujarat, mai banavyu chhe" (I have made this Gujarat), and also made people chant it several times during his 25-minute-long speech.

"Those divisive forces that have indulged in spreading hatred, those who have tried to defame and insult Gujarat have been swept out of Gujarat. The people of Gujarat never accept those who spread hate.

"Whoever had tried to defame and insult Gujarat in the past have been wiped out of Gujarat by the people. In this election too, such people will meet the same fate, the prime minister said while launching the Bharatiya Janata Party's poll campaign from tribal-dominated Nana Pondha village in Kaprada taluka in Valsad district.

Without taking any names, Modi said the people of Gujarat have identified a "gang" working against Gujarat which always tries to defame the state.He added that though such people have been trying hard for the last two decades, the people of Gujarat never believed them.

"Those who try to defame Gujarat are surprised why people of Gujarat are not believing their false propaganda. This is because the people of this state have made Gujarat with hard work and they will never allow someone to harm the state," said Modi.

Modi said he was getting inputs that the BJP will win the elections in Gujarat with a record margin.

Gujarat will vote in two phases on December 1 and 5. The counting of votes will be taken up on December 8.