PM Modi hints at quitting social media, Rahul Gandhi asks him to 'give up hatred'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, among the most followed world leaders online, Monday hinted at quitting various social media platforms.

The Prime Minister on Monday evening tweeted: "This Sunday, thinking of giving up my social media accounts on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram & YouTube. Will keep you all posted."

Within minutes, the tweet had been retweeted thousands of times, with comments pouring in. While the Prime Minister's meaning is not clear yet, people on Twitter begged him not to quit the platform, with 'No Sir' and 'Please Sir' becoming top trends.

Soon after, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi responded to the tweet, asking the Prime Minister to "give up hatred, not social media accounts".

PM Modi has 53.3 million followers on Twitter. In September 2019, he was the third-most followed world leader on the microblogging site, behind only US President Donald Trump and his predecessor Barack Obama. The Prime Minister was the first Indian to cross the 50-million-followers mark on Twitter.

His Facebook page has been liked by 44,722,235 people and is followed by 44,597,135 people. In 2018, a study by communications firm Burson-Martsteller had judged him the most followed world leader on Facebook.

On Instagram too, PM Modi has the most number of followers among world leaders. In October 2019, then BJP working president JP Nadda had tweeted: "PM @NarendraModi crosses 30 million followers on Instagram. He is the most followed world leader on Instagram ahead of US President Trump as well as former US President Obama. This is yet another testament to his popularity and connect with the youth."

On YouTube, the Prime Minister has 4.51 million subscribers.

(INputs and image from theindianexpress.com)