PM Modi hails country's judiciary for safeguarding people's rights

Ahmedabad/New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday praised the country's judiciary, saying that it has performed its duty well in safeguarding people's rights and upholding personal freedom, and added that it has also strengthened the Constitution.



He said the Supreme Court in India has conducted the highest number of hearings via video-conferencing from among the top courts of all the countries in the world during the Coronavirus pandemic.

Modi also said in order to make the country's justice system future-ready, the possibility of using Artificial Intelligence (AI) was being explored.

He was speaking after virtually releasing a commemorative postage stamp on the Gujarat High Court for 60 years of its establishment.

"Every countryman can say that our judiciary has worked with firmness to uphold our Constitution. Our judiciary has strengthened the Constitution by its positive interpretation," Modi said.

"The Supreme Court has conducted the highest number of hearings through video-conferencing in the world during the pandemic," he said.

Through a constructive and creative interpretation of the Constitution, our judiciary has strengthened the Constitution itself, he added.

"Whether it is to safeguard the rights of citizens, the question of personal freedom, or a situation wherein the interest of the country is to be given top-most priority, the judiciary has both understood and fulfilled its responsibilities," he said.

He said the root of good governance is in law, as has been held in the ancient Indian scriptures.

"This idea has been a part of our 'sanskar' since ancient times. This mantra gave moral strength to our freedom struggle, and the makers of our Constitution also gave it top priority," he said.

This trust towards the judiciary has given confidence to the common man, given him the strength to stand for truth, Modi said.

The Prime Minister said "the proud structure of justice stands on the pillar of Bar".

"Since decades, bar and judiciary have together been fulfilling the basic purpose of justice in our country," he said.

Modi also highlighted that the Gujarat High Court became the first court in India to start live streaming of proceedings during the pandemic.