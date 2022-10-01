PM Modi flags off Gandhinagar-Mumbai Vande Bharat Express

Ahmedabad: Prime Minister Narendra Modi flagged off the new and upgraded version of Vande Bharat Express, which will run between Gandhinagar and Mumbai Central, on Friday at Gandhinagar station. PM Modi also for the first time travelled by Vande Bharat train from Gandhinagar to Ahmedabad.



Ahead of the Assembly polls, commencing the rail service between two capital cities is considered to be a major move.

Prime Minister Modi had announced that 75 Vande Bharat trains will connect every part of the nation during the 75 weeks of the Amrit Mahotsav of Independence in his address to the nation on August 15, last year.

He also inaugurated phase-I of the Ahmedabad Metro rail project and launched various projects worth Rs 7,200 crore on the second day of his Gujarat visit.

Vande Bharat train is the symbol of the Modi government's "Atmanirbhar Bharat" (self-reliant India) initiative. This train is a self-propelled engine train, that is, it does not have a separate engine. Recently, the semi-high-speed train broke the record of the bullet train on its trial in this route by achieving a speed of 100 km/hr in 52 seconds. Further, it offers passengers a superior travelling experience.

The train has only two stops between Ahmedabad and Mumbai — Vadodara and Surat. Experts feel that the new Vande Bharat train will connect all the business hubs and help people with faster mobility.

Each coach of the train has an automatic door, a GPS-based audio-visual passenger information system, an onboard hotspot for Wi-Fi, and comfortable seating. Additionally, the executive class has swivelling chairs. Bathrooms have touch-free bio-vacuum toilets. There are two types of lighting- diffused for overall illumination and individual for each seat. All classes have access to the side recliner seat feature. 180-degree rotating seats are a bonus for the Executive Coaches.

Every coach has a pantry so hot food and hot and cold drinks can be served. For increased passenger comfort, the insulation is designed to keep heat and noise at very low levels.

For increased operational safety, in the newer version of Vande Bharat, trains are equipped with the KAVACH (Train Collision Avoidance System). In addition, four emergency windows to each coach enhance the safety of passengers by offering more rescue passages.

Instead of just two, there are now four platform side cameras, including a rearview camera outside the coach. For improved train control, the new coaches have Level-II safety integration certification. Besides, in terms of better fire safety features, the new Vande Bharat express has aerosol-based fire detection and suppression systems in all of its electrical restrooms and cubicles. A superior floodproofing for under-slung electrical equipment is being installed to withstand floods up to 650 mm in height compared to 400 mm earlier.

India's first semi-high speed train is currently running on two routes New Delhi-Shri Vaishno Devi Mata, Katra and New Delhi-Varanasi. Prime Minister Narendra Modi flagged off the third such train at 10.30 am. Rail Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw and Chief Minister of Gujarat Bhupendra Patel, Union Petroleum and Natural Gas Minister and Housing and Urban Affairs Minister Hardeep Singh Puri were also present during the program.

The Prime Minister also spoke to rail staff and technicians and review the operating system of the semi-high speed train.

The fare for Mumbai-Ahmedabad journey by executive chair car is Rs. 2,505, while that for chair car is Rs. 1,385. It will operate six days a week except for Sundays. The train will depart from

the Mumbai Central station at 6:10 am and reach Gandhinagar at 12:30 pm. For the return journey, the train will depart from Gandhinagar at 2:05 pm and arrive at Mumbai Central at 8:35 pm.

In the evening, PM Modi reached Ambaji town in Banaskantha district to launch various projects. He also dedicated the nation to 60 km long route from New Palanpur to New Mehsana- part of the Western Dedicated Freight Corridor.