PM Modi expresses grief at loss of lives in road accident in Jalgaon
New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday expressed grief at the loss of lives in a road accident in Maharashtra's Jalgaon district, and conveyed his condolences to the bereaved families.

Sixteen labourers were killed after a truck overturned in Jalgaon, police said.

"Heart-wrenching truck accident in Jalgaon, Maharashtra. Condolences to the bereaved families. May the injured recover at the earliest," Modi said in a tweet posted by his office.

PTI

