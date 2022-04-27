PM Modi expresses anguish over deaths during Thanjavur chariot procession

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday expressed his anguish over 11 people getting electrocuted during a temple chariot procession in Tamil Nadu's Thanjavur.



The incident occurred when the chariot came in contact with a high-tension transmission line while reversing after facing an obstacle while taking a turn.

"Deeply pained by the mishap in Thanjavur, Tamil Nadu. My thoughts are with the bereaved families in this hour of grief. I hope those injured recover soon," the prime minister said.

He also announced Rs 2 lakh each from the Prime Minister's National Relief Find to the next of kin of those who lost their lives. The injured would be given Rs 50,000.