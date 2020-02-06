PM Modi defends CAA, NPR

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi defended the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and National Population Register (NPR) while discussing the motion of thanks to President's address in Rajya Sabha on Thursday. He also took on Opposition parties, particularly Congress, saying that such leaders have made stagnation their virtue.



Bharatiya Janata Party-led National Democratic Alliance government has been facing a considerable pushback by Opposition-ruled states who have passed resolutions against CAA in their respective Legislative Assemblies and also spoken against carrying out NPR subject to certain conditions and safeguards.

On Thursday, Modi said the Census and NPR were "normal administrative processes" which have been carried out previously as well. His key reasoning was that tools like NPR help improve reach and implementation of government schemes. He added that information like language spoken by parents were key indicators for setting up schools based on linguistic patterns. "We need a pattern of migration. Who is going from which district to where — without this information a district's growth cannot happen. You are spreading so much rumour and misgivings about NPR. You had yourself carried out the process in 2010. We are here since 2014 and have we ever opposed it? We have all the records," Modi said while speaking about National Population Register (NPR). "Don't try to mislead people. They (Opposition) are opposing (NPR) for narrow and frivolous political narrative. This is anti-poor," he added. Modi also criticised Opposition parties with respect to nationwide protests which have taken place over CAA accusing it of "misguiding and misinforming" the country over citizenship laws.

"Anarchy was spread in the name of protests. Violence took place and that was considered a right to protest… undemocratic activities are being covered up. I can understand Congress' desperation but the Left parties should understand at least. Kerala CM has said in the Assembly that protests are being supported by extremist groups. What you support in Kerala, how can you oppose it here," Modi said.