PM Modi congratulates Shinde, Fadnavis on becoming CM, DyCM
New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday congratulated Eknath Shinde and Devendra Fadnavis on taking as Maharashtra chief minister and deputy chief minister respectively and expressed confidence that they will take the state to greater heights.
In tweets soon after they were sworn in, Modi said, "I would like to congratulate Shri Eknath Shinde on taking oath as Maharashtra CM. A grassroots level leader, he brings with him rich political, legislative and administrative experience. I am confident that he will work towards taking Maharashtra to greater heights."
He added, "Congratulations to Devendra Fadnavis on taking oath as Maharashtra Deputy CM. He is an inspiration for every BJP Karyakarta. His experience and expertise will be an asset for the Government. I am certain he will further strengthen Maharashtra's growth trajectory."
In a surprise decision, the BJP decided to back Shiv Sena rebel Shinde as the new chief minister of the state. Fadnavis, a former chief minister, had said that he will not be part of the new government. He was, however, prevailed upon by the BJP leadership to join it as deputy chief minister.
In 100 bail orders: 'Videos' used for arrest in 44; 32 of these failed ...22 Feb 2021 7:11 PM GMT
Delhi Police say 1,753 held but courts heard over 4,347 bail pleas21 Feb 2021 8:26 PM GMT
755 FIRs and 342 chargesheets against 1,553 people later – not a...21 Feb 2021 7:48 PM GMT
Of courts' bugbears, most common 'doubtful' police, public witness...23 Feb 2021 7:29 PM GMT
A Delhi Police-sized roadblock in victims' path to justice — clubbing...25 Feb 2021 7:39 PM GMT
Eknath Shinde takes oath as CM, Fadnavis his deputy30 Jun 2022 4:15 PM GMT
Monsoon session from July 18 to Aug 1230 Jun 2022 4:00 PM GMT
PM Modi congratulates Shinde, Fadnavis on becoming CM, DyCM30 Jun 2022 3:30 PM GMT
'Lucky to be rewarded for trying something new with Jugjugg Jeeyo'30 Jun 2022 3:21 PM GMT
'Jugjugg Jeeyo' crosses Rs 50-crore mark at the box office30 Jun 2022 3:16 PM GMT