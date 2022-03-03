PM Modi chairs high-level meeting on Ukraine crisis

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi chaired another high-level meeting on Wednesday on the crisis that had arisen due to Russia's invasion of Ukraine, as India stepped up its efforts to evacuate its citizens, mostly students, from the country under attack.



External Affairs minister S Jaishankar and his Cabinet colleague Piyush Goyal besides senior officials attended the meeting.

Modi has held a series of meetings since Sunday to spearhead India's efforts to safely bring back its nationals, asserting that this is his government's top priority.

Earlier in the day, the Indian embassy in Ukraine asked all Indian nationals to leave Kharkiv immediately to safe zones or further westwards.

The External Affairs ministry has assured that every Indian citizen will be brought back from Ukraine.

Earlier in the day, the Prime Minister said India has been able to evacuate its citizens from war-hit Ukraine because of its rising power and assured the country that his government will leave no stone unturned for the safe return of all Indians stranded there.

Addressing election rallies in Uttar Pradesh's Sonbhadra and Ghazipur districts, Modi spoke of the government's rescue efforts in the wake of the Russian military offensive against Ukraine and also underlined the need for India to become self-reliant.

"The dynasts question our vaccine, they question our armed forces and make fun of 'Make in India'. Such people have shamed the country and its people.

They can't make India strong," he said.

Asserting that the country has made it a priority to rescue all Indians stuck in Ukraine, Modi said: "It is due to India's rising strength that we are able to bring back stranded Indians from Ukraine. Operation Ganga has been launched and I have sent four ministers to oversee the evacuation.

"Our Army and Air Force have also been deployed to rescue Indians in distress faster. Today, I also assure the people of the country that the Government of India will leave no stone unturned for the safe return of its citizens."