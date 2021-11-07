PM Modi, BJP chief to address party's national executive meeting

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP president JP Nadda will address the party's national executive meeting on Sunday, which will deliberate upon the upcoming assembly elections in five states, including Uttar Pradesh.

The BJP's national executive meeting, which should be normally held once in three months according to the party's constitution, is being held for the first time since the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic last year.

The party's national office-bearers, its national executive members from the national capital and Union ministers will be physically present in the meeting, while the chief ministers of states where the party is in power and national executive members from these states will virtually attend the meeting.

The BJP national executive will deliberate upon the upcoming assembly elections in five states, and a resolution will also be passed in the meeting, according to the agenda of the meeting.

The meeting will begin with the inaugural address by BJP president Nadda, and Prime Minister Modi will address the valedictory session.

At the NDMC Convention Centre, the meeting venue, musicians from across the country played traditional instruments to greet those attending the meet.

Prime Minister Modi while entering the venue met women, who in their traditional Chath attire and singing songs praising the Sun god, performed puja and rituals.

Chath will be performed in many parts of the country, especially in eastern parts of poll-bound Uttar Pradesh, Bihar and Jharkhand on November 10 .