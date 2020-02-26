PM Modi Appeals For "Peace, Brotherhood" Amid Delhi Violence

New Delhi: "I appeal to my sisters and brothers of Delhi to maintain peace and brotherhood at all times," Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted this afternoon, in his first reaction on the unprecedented violence in northeast Delhi, that left 20 people dead and left over 180 injured. Calling for calm, PM Modi said he reviewed the situation in the capital.

"Had an extensive review on the situation prevailing in various parts of Delhi. Police and other agencies are working on the ground to ensure peace and normalcy," PM Modi tweeted.

"Peace and harmony are central to our ethos. I appeal to my sisters and brothers of Delhi to maintain peace and brotherhood at all times. It is important that there is calm and normalcy is restored at the earliest," the Prime Minister said in another tweet.

Stone-throwing between rival groups, arson and vandalism on Tuesday marked unrelenting violence over citizenship law protests that began on Sunday, with reports of fresh arson and stone-throwing this morning.

The Cabinet Committee on Security - the final decision-making body on matters related to country's security - is meeting today to discuss the violence in the capital. National Security Advisor Ajit Doval, who visited the violence-hit areas last night, will brief the committee on the law and order situation.

(Inputs from ndtv.com)