Fundamentals of Indian economy strong, inherent quality to move ahead: PM Modi in Rajya Sabha
Parliament today LIVE News Updates: In his reply to Motion of Thanks to the President's Address in the Rajya Sabha, Prime Minister Narendra Modi Thursday said the fundamentals of the Indian economy are "still strong" and have the inherent quality to move ahead.
"We talk about a five trillion dollar economy. Yes, the aim is ambitious but we have to think big and think ahead," he said. The remarks by the prime minister came amidst the Opposition's criticism on the declining economic growth.
Earlier today, while speaking in the Rajya Sabha, Modi took a dig at the opposition saying had his government walked on the path of Congress, it would not have been able to deliver on issues such as Article 370, Citizenship Amendment Act, and triple talaq.
Read | PM Modi on CAA: Nehru was in favour of protecting Pak minorities, did he want a Hindu Rashtra?
The PM also launched a scathing attack on the Congress, accusing it of fuelling communal divide in the country by misleading Muslims on CAA. PM Modi said the grand old party has always considered Indian Muslims as Muslims alone but the NDA government considers them as Indians. He said the Congress, which cries foul over saving the Constitution, conveniently forgets how they trampled upon it during the Emergency.
(Inputs from theindianexpress)
