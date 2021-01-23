PM leads nation in paying tributes to Netaji

New Delh: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday led the nation in remembering Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose on his 125th birth anniversary which has been marked as Parakram Divas or the day of valour by the union government.



"I bow before India's great son Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose -- a great freedom fighter and true son of Mother India, on his birth anniversary. A grateful nation will always remember his sacrifice and dedication for the independence of the country.#ParakramDivas," PM Modi tweeted earlier in the day.

He will be in Kolkata later participating in two programmes, one at the National Library and the other at Victoria Memorial Hall.

"There was an infinite flow of immense courage and unique resolve of power within Subhas Babu. His amazing personality and vibrant voice created the tidal wave in people's heart to achieve freedom. His life is an inspiration for the youth of this country," tweeted Home Minister Shah and paid floral tributes in Guwahati before Bose's statue.

"Even imprisonment didn't deter our patriots from fighting for India's freedom, Netaji encapsulated that determination," Congress tweeted with a poster saying 11 times Netaji was imprisoned between 1921-41 by the British.

"Paid tribute to one of India's greatest patriot Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose at Jankinath Bhawan, his birthplace in Cuttack. Celebrating this day as #ParakramDivas is a befitting tribute to Netaji and a just honour for his stellar contribution in the freedom struggle of our nation," Union Petroleum Minister Dharmendra Pradhan tweeted.

"Humble tributes to Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose on his birth anniversary. His entire life was dedicated to the cause of India's independence. His sacrifices, struggle, valour and patriotism would inspire generations to come," Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot tweeted.

Modi will inaugurate a permanent exhibition called Nirbheek Subhas, inaugurate a projection mapping show on Netaji, unveil the book 'Letters of Netaji, release a commemorative coin and memorial postal stamp and felicitate the veterans of the Indian National Army (INA) during the day.

He had mentioned in his tweets on Friday about little anecdotes from Netaji's life and time.

The West Bengal government has also lined up special programmes to commemorate the day.