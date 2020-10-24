Modi ji, don't lie to Biharis, says Rahul, accuses PM of 'insulting' soldiers, creating migrant crisis

Patna: Turning the tables on Prime Minister Narendra Modi to seek votes for Grand Alliance candidates in Bihar assembly poll, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday targeted the PM over the migrant crisis during the Coronavirus lockdown, Chinese aggression at the border and new farm laws as the former Congress president addressed a series of rallies in Bihar for polls beginning next week.



Rahul Gandhi and RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav, the leader of the opposition alliance, addressed a joint rally at Hisua in Nawada district.

Hitting out at the PM's statement on the sacrifices of jawans of Bihar in the Galwan Valley, Gandhi accused the PM of insulting the Indian Army by denying that the PLA had infiltrated into Ladakh.

Speaking at his first election rally in poll-bound Bihar on Friday at the same time that PM Modi was addressing his second rally in Gaya, Gandhi alleged that the PLA has grabbed 1200 sq km of area in Ladakh.

"When our jawans fought against the infiltration by the PLA and laid down their lives, our PM lied that the PLA has not intruded into Indian territory in Ladakh," the Gandhi scion claimed, asking the PM to tell the nation when the land captured by the PLA will be vacated.

"PM Modi makes promises when he comes here but when the time comes for working for Bihar and the people, he goes back home and takes action for the benefit of Adani and Ambani," he alleged.

Raising the issue of the crisis of lakhs of migrants forced to walk to their states after losing their homes and jobs in the Coronavirus lockdown, Gandhi said, "He (PM Modi) says he bows before mazdoors (labourers) but when they really need him, he does nothing. You kept walking, thirsty and hungry, for thousands of km, but Modi ji did not give you trains. They (government) said you die, I don't care."

At his Bhagalpur rally, Gandhi took a dig at the BJP's poll promise of providing 19 lakh jobs in Bihar, by saying that it was similar to that of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 2014 campaign promise of bringing back black money stashed abroad and depositing Rs 15 lakh in the bank accounts of the people.

PM Modi and Chief Minister Nitish Kumar "broke the backbone" of the farmers and medium and small businesses in the state with their policies, he alleged.



"Don't lie to Biharis, Modi ji. Did you give jobs to Biharis? Last elections, PM promised 2 crores jobs, no one got them. In public, he says I bow my head to army, farmers, labourers and traders. But once he reaches home, he only works for Ambani and Adani," Gandhi said.

On new farm laws, the former Congress chief said, "Modi government has made three new farm laws to attack farmers. They first ended mandis and MSP in Bihar, now they're doing it in the entire nation. PM is going to make lakhs jobless. Wherever PM Modi goes, he only lies."

Taking his term in criticizing the Chief Minister, Tejashwi Yadav said, "Nitish Kumar stayed inside the CM house for 144 days, but now he is out of his house. Why? Tab bhi corona tha, ab bhi corona hai. But now he wants your vote, so he has to step out."

The RJD leader said, "On November 9, Lalu Yadav will be released and on 10th, the date of counting of polls, Bihar will become Nitish-free."