PM contradicting Shah's stand publicly on NRC: Mamata

Kolkata: Chief Minister of Bengal and Trinamool Congress supremo Mamata Banerjee on Sunday alleged that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has publicly contradicted the home minister's stand on the proposed nationwide implementation of NRC.

The Chief Minister said that comments made by her and the Prime Minister on the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and the National Register of Citizens are now in the public domain, and people will decide who is right and who is wrong.

"Whatever I said is there in public forum, whatever you (PM) said is there for people to judge. With PM contradicting Home Minister (Amit Shah) publicly on Nationwide NRC, who is dividing the fundamental idea of India? People will definitely decide who is right & who is wrong," she tweeted.

The Chief Minister's charge on the Prime Minister came after Modi at a rally in New Delhi on Sunday referred to her speech in Parliament against infiltration into the state.