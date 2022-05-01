PM bats for use of local languages in courts

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday made a strong pitch for use of local languages in courts, contending that it will increase the confidence of common citizens in the justice system and they will feel more connected to it.



He also appealed to chief ministers and Chief Justices of high courts to give priority to cases related to undertrial prisoners languishing in jails and release them, as per law, based on human sensitivities, and asserted that judicial reform is not merely a policy matter.

Human sensitivities are involved and they should be kept in the centre of all deliberations, Modi said.

In every district there is a committee headed by the district judge, so that these cases can be reviewed and wherever possible, such prisoners may be released on bail, the PM said.

"I would appeal to all CMs and CJs of high courts to give priority to these matters on the basis of humanitarian sensibility and the law," he said. Addressing the inaugural session of the joint conference of chief ministers and Chief Justices of high courts, being held after a gap of six years, the Prime Minister said a group is looking into making legislations in two formats — one in typical legal language and the other in simple language which can be understood by ordinary people.

He said it is in practice in various countries and both the formats are considered as legally acceptable.

On the issue of court proceedings, Modi said: "We need to encourage local languages in courts. This will not only increase the confidence of common citizens in the justice system but they will feel more connected to it."