PM asks BJP leaders to reach out to deprived among minorities

Hyderabad: On the last day of the BJP's two-day National Executive meeting in Hyderabad, Prime Minister Narendra Modi sent out a message to the party leaders, including Union Ministers and Chief Ministers of NDA ruled states that the party needs to reach out to deprived, weaker sections, even among Muslims and other minorities on the issues of development and welfare programmes.



The Prime Minister reportedly said that the party had had eight years of development work for minorities and marginalised sections and it was time to see how the development dividend was impacting the beneficiaries. The BJP recently won Lok Sabha bypolls in Rampur and Azamgarh, the two bastions of the Samajwadi Party having substantial Muslim populations. The victory, especially in Azamgarh, has been a surprise as the seat had been held by Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav, who resigned his Lok Sabha seat after becoming a member of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly in March 2022.

Party insiders say that the BJP is working on expanding its base and therefore efforts are being made to reach out to backward communities among the minorities.

PM Modi also sent out a stern message to the party leaders that they need to take a lesson from the opposition parties' current 'terminal' situation and asked them to work for the country to gain more support from people. PM Modi said, "The position of the opposition parties is very flawed. All need to learn from their situation that due to the evils and shortcomings, their position declined to the extent that the public even started to disregard them. We have to protect ourselves from those things because we are working not for ourselves, but for the motherland."

"Eight years ago, there was an atmosphere of despair, negativity, corruption and policy paralysis in the country, but since the BJP came to power, people extended their support to us and we could bring a big change. Even we did not let the trust of the people break," the Prime Minister also said.

Even the political resolution, which was moved by Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday, observed "Casteism, corruption, family, dynastic politics, and appeasement politics as the greatest political sins committed on the land of this country."

Making a scathing attack on Congress, the Prime Minister asserted, "Why even the party that has been in power for decades could not decide any direction of progress of the country? Our policy and intentions are only for development and progress."

The political resolution further emphasized issues like religious fundamentalism and the rise of various fundamental groups fueling radicalisation, ending politics of violence, the need to remove all obstacles to women empowerment, achievements of the government in bringing the Citizenship Amendment Act, and setting objectives for the celebration of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav.

It further stressed the incidences of political violence in many states, including Jammu and Kashmir, Kerala and West Bengal. The resolution added that the era of political violence should end. The political resolution also praised the contentious Agnipath scheme, Assam chief minister Hemanta Biswa Sharma said.

While presenting the resolution Union Home Minister Amit Shah also hailed the Supreme Court's recent verdict in the 2002 Gujarat Riots and mentioned, "The Supreme Court judgement over Gujarat riots is historic. All the allegations were declared false by the apex court which is politically inspired," and also accused, "Some politicians, ideologically-motivated NGOs and journalists for running a conspiracy against Prime Minister Narendra Modi".

Briefing about the political resolution, Shah at the BJP National Executive meet also said PM Modi "ingested the poison like God Neelkanth (Shiva), suffering in silence", Biswa Sharma informed the media.

Moreover, before the political resolution was moved, PM Modi spoke of NDA's Presidential candidate Droupadi Murmu who- if elected- will be the 1st tribal woman to become President. He also praised her exceptional conduct in public life. Modi also told the members of the BJP national executive that it was indeed an honour for India to get its first tribal woman president if she is elected in the coming days, adding that her candidature stands over and above any politics.