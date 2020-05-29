PM, Amit Shah Discuss Lockdown Strategy

New Delhi: Home Minister Amit Shah met with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday, a day after he spoke to various Chief Ministers and asked for feedback on the road ahead on the coronavirus lockdown, which is due to end on Sunday.

Sources said the PM Modi and Amit Shah held discussions on a strategy on the shutdown and weighed how to restart economic activity amid a steady spurt in virus cases.

Amit Shah had last evening asked Chief Ministers for feedback on the lockdown and their views on whether to extend it after May 31.

All Chief Ministers have given their views on how they want to move forward. Over the last few days, the Prime Minister's Office has been reviewing the entire lockdown period to decide on the way forward from June 1.

Home Ministry sources said the way forward on the lockdown "would be a political call".



Before lockdown4 was announced, PM Modi held discussions with Chief Ministers in a virtual meeting.

(Some inputs from ndtv.com)