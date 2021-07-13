'Planning, capacity building over next 6 months through recent Covid package'

New Delhi: The government has made adequate provisions for paediatric care in all hospitals as it undertakes capacity-building measures under a comprehensive plan over the next six months through the recently approved Rs 23,000 crore COVID-19 emergency response package, Health minister Mansukh Mandaviya said on Monday.



He was speaking at the virtual inauguration of two 1000 LPM (litres per minute) capacity oxygen plants at the government-run Sir Takhtasinhji Hospital, Bhavnagar, which have been installed by the Deendayal Port Trust at Rs 2.53 crores through its Corporate Social Responsibility, a statement said.

"We have learnt a lot from the second wave like oxygen supply, hospital beds and medicines. We have now ensured adequate funds in every district for buying critical care medical requirements in an emergency," Mandaviya said.

"We have made adequate provisions for paediatric care in all hospitals to provide the most effective healthcare for children. We are also developing a system of buffer stock at state and centre level that can be used in case of any health crisis," he was quoted as saying in a Health ministry statement.