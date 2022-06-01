Plaintiffs demand probe into survey footage leak

VARANASI: Complaints were filed by the plaintiffs in the court of district judge Ajay Krishna Vishwesha on Tuesday demanding a probe into the leak of the video footage of the court-mandated survey of Gyanvapi mosque in the Shringar Gauri case soon after the videos, photographs and report had been handed over to them in sealed envelopes on Monday.

The women plaintiffs demanding worship rights said they had not even opened the sealed envelopes given by the court to them and requested to deposit them in the court. The court, however, asked them to keep them in their safe custody and said it would take a decision on their complaint on July 4. "The court also said that hearing in any other point of petition 696/2021 Rakhi Singh vs UP government and others in which women plaintiffs have sought permission for worshipping Shringar Gauri and other deities inside Gyanvapi premises, would be done only after disposal of maintainability issue as per the order of the Supreme Court," District government counsel (civil) Mahendra Prasad Pandey said.