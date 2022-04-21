Pilot meets Sonia amid ongoing deliberations on Cong's future strategy

New Delhi: Former Rajasthan deputy chief minister Sachin Pilot met Congress president Sonia Gandhi here on Thursday amid ongoing intra-party deliberations to evolve a long-term strategy and discuss the plan presented by poll strategist Prashant Kishor.

Pilot's meeting with Gandhi comes a day after she met chief ministers of Congress-ruled Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh -- Ashok Gehlot and Bhupesh Baghel.

Pilot reached Gandhi's 10 Janpath residence in the evening.

Earlier this month, Pilot had met Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and according to sources had discussed with them the political situation in Rajasthan, ways to strengthen the party in the state, organisational elections, upcoming polls in Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh and the revival of the party.

Sources close to Pilot said he is keen on remaining active and involved in strengthening the party in Rajasthan, but has reiterated that he is willing to take on any role the party asks him to.