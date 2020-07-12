Pilot in Delhi, seeks time to meet Cong chief

New Delhi: Rajasthan Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot has arrived in Delhi to meet party high command and has sought time for a meeting with Congress interim President Sonia Gandhi, sources said on Sunday.



The sources said that at least a dozen MLAs said to be from Pilot's camp are also staying put in NCR-Delhi region at various places. Pilot had come to Delhi on Saturday.

According to the sources, MLA P.R. Meena, considered to be a member from the Pilot group, had sought to meet Sonia Gandhi to apprise her of the "step-motherly treatment given to them by the Ashok Gehlot government in Rajasthan".

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Gehlot called a meeting of his Ministers at his official residence in Jaipur late Saturday and asked all party MLAs to give a letter of support to him. Senior ministers have been roped in this regard.

However, ministers from the Pilot camp did not attend this meeting.

Gehlot, sources said, has spoken with Sonia Gandhi, Rajasthan party affairs incharge Avinash Pandey, and Congress General Secretary (Organisation) K.C. Venugopal to apprise them of developments in his state.