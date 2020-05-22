PIA Plane Crashes Near Karachi Airport, 100 On Board: Report

New Delhi : A Pakistan International Airlines flight from Lahore has crashed near the Karachi airport, just a minute before it was to land.

Reports in Pakistan media say the flight, which had about 91 passengers on board, was an Airbus A320. There are no reports on any casualties yet.

The plane went down in a residential area - Jinnah Garden area near Model Colony in Malir - just short of the Karachi airport.

The wreckage and several houses in the area are on fire, visuals by Pakistan media showed. Smoke could also be seen billowing in the sky.

Pakistan media reports the Pak Army Quick Reaction Force and Pakistan Rangers are at the crash site to assist in relief and rescue efforts.

