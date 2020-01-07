Petrol prices up 15 paisa, diesel by 17 paisa as crude hits $70 mark

New Delhi: Petrol prices on Monday were hiked by 15 paisa a litre and diesel rates were increased by 17 paisa as global oil prices hit $70 mark in the wake of escalating US-Iran tensions fanning fresh fears of conflict in the crude-rich Middle East.

The retail pump prices of petrol in Delhi rose to Rs 75.69 per litre — the highest since November 2018, while those of diesel climbed to Rs 68.68, according to a price notification of state-owned fuel retailers. This is the fifth straight day of increase in retail pump prices.

Oil prices surged, gold hit a more than six-year high and equities tumbled on Monday amid escalating US-Iran tensions after the US assassination of commander Qassem Soleimani.

Brent futures rose as much as 3.1 per cent, or $2.14, to $70.74 per barrel while West Texas Intermediate advanced 1.7 per cent to $64.10 on the New York Mercantile Exchange.