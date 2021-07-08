Petrol hits Rs 100/litre in Delhi

New Delhi: Petrol price on Wednesday crossed the Rs 100-a-litre mark in Delhi after fuel prices were hiked again on the back of firming international oil rates.

Petrol price was increased by 35 paise per litre, while diesel rates were increased by 17 paise a litre, according to a price notification from state-owned fuel retailers.

In Delhi, the price of petrol soared to Rs 100.21 per litre and diesel rates rose to Rs 89.53 a litre.

The national Capital is the last of the metro cities to see petrol rising above the Rs 100-a-litre mark. Mumbai, Chennai, Hyderabad, Bengaluru and Pune already have prices above that mark.