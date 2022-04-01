Petrol, diesel prices see 9th hike in 10 days

New Delhi: As petrol and diesel prices were hiked by 80 paise a litre each on Thursday, taking the total increase in rates in the last 10 days to Rs 6.40 per litre, the Congress took to the streets to protest the move.



Leading the charge, party MPs from both the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha staged a protest demonstration at Vijay Chowk near Parliament, kicking off a nationwide agitation against the steep rise in fuel prices and cooking gas. The grand old party is demanding a rollback, accusing the government of "stealing money from the poor" and handing it over to industrialists.

Petrol in Delhi will now cost Rs 101.81 per litre as against Rs 101.01 previously while diesel rates have gone up from Rs 92.27 per litre to Rs 93.07, according to a price notification of state fuel retailers. Rates have been increased across the country and vary from state to state depending upon the incidence of local taxation.

This is the ninth increase in prices since the ending of a four-and-half-month long hiatus in rate revision on March 22.

In all, petrol and diesel prices have gone up by Rs 6.40 per litre each.

In Mumbai, the petrol and diesel prices per litre are at Rs 116.72 and Rs 100.94 respectively while in Kolkata, the price of petrol is Rs 111.35 (increased by 83 paise) and diesel is Rs 96.22 (increased by 80 paise).

In Chennai, petrol costs Rs 107.45 (increased by 76 paise) and diesel is at Rs 97.52 (increased by 76 paise).

"Our demand is that the government should control prices and stop raising petrol and diesel prices," senior party leader Rahul Gandhi said while noting that the poor and middle class have been worst hit by the hike.

"We can see that petrol and diesel prices are climbing rapidly. The government is making thousands of crores from this. Congress is protesting across the country against this price rise of petrol and diesel. The government has to stop doing this. It has to ensure that prices do not rise," he added.

As soon as the House assembled, Opposition members started the protest against the hike in fuel prices and demanded that it should be withdrawn.

Raising slogans and carrying placards, the members shouted slogans against the Modi government for its alleged anti-people policies.

However, Speaker Om Birla said he had given them opportunities on four occasions in the past in this session to raise the issue and hence they should go back to their seats and take part in the proceedings.

The Opposition members ignored the Speaker's plea and continued their protest.

Apart from Congress and Trinamool Congress, those who took part in the protests include DMK, CPI, CPI(M) and TRS members.

As oil prices dived on news that the US was considering record release from the reserves, India on Thursday said it supports the initiative to let out from the strategic stockpile to cool rising oil prices.

Oil prices plunged on Thursday on news that the United States was considering releasing up to 180 million barrels from its strategic petroleum reserve (SPR).

International benchmark Brent crude fell around 4 per cent to $108.85 per barrel at around 13.30 hrs (IST).

"Government of India (GoI) is closely monitoring global energy markets situation in the backdrop of evolving geopolitical events," Minister of State for Petroleum and Natural Gas Rameswar Teli said in a written reply to a question in Lok Sabha.

GoI, he said: "Is ready to take all appropriate action, as deemed fit, including supporting initiatives for releases from SPR, for mitigating market volatility and calming the rise in crude oil prices." In November 2021, in a bid to control inflationary pressures, India, in consultation and parallelly with major energy consumers, had agreed to release 5 million barrels from its SPR.

Oil prices earlier this month surged to 14-year record highs on Russia's invasion of Ukraine and subsequent supply concerns, driving spikes in inflation across the global economy.