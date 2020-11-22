Petrol, diesel prices hiked for second day in a row

New Delhi: Petrol price on Saturday was hiked by 15 paise per litre and diesel by 20 paise, the second straight day of increase in rates after firming international oil rates broke nearly a two-month-long hiatus in price revision.

The price of petrol in Delhi was hiked to Rs 81.38 per litre from Rs 81.23, according to a notification from oil marketing companies.

Diesel rates went up from Rs 70.68 to Rs 70.88 per litre.

On Friday, petrol price was raised by 17 paise per litre and diesel by 22 paise. This was the first revision in petrol prices since September 22. Diesel rates had not changed since October 2.

In Mumbai, the petrol price on Friday was raised to Rs 88.09 per litre from Rs 87.92, while diesel rates went up from Rs 77.11 to Rs 77.34.

Rates vary from state to state depending on the incidence of local sales tax or VAT.