Petrol, diesel prices climb to record high

New Delhi: Petrol and diesel prices on Thursday climbed to fresh highs in the country as rates were hiked by the most in recent times. Petrol and diesel price was hiked by 35 paise per litre each after a gap of a week, according to price notification of state-owned fuel retailers.

The increase took petrol prices to a fresh high of Rs 86.65 a litre in Delhi and to Rs 93.20 in Mumbai. Diesel rates touched Rs 76.83 in Mumbai and an all-time high of Rs 83.67.

On Wednesday, Oil Minister Dharmendra Pradhan had told the Rajya Sabha in a written reply to a question that excise duty levied by the Central government makes up for Rs 32.98 per litre of the price of petrol in Delhi and sales tax or VAT of the state government constitutes Rs 19.55.

For diesel, the central excise adds up to Rs 31.83 and VAT to Rs 10.99.

Besides, the price also includes a dealer commission of a minimum Rs 2.6 per litre on petrol and Rs 2 on diesel.