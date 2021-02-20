Petrol crosses Rs 90 mark in Delhi

New Delhi: Petrol price on Friday crossed the Rs 90-per-litre mark in the national capital, and diesel soared to Rs 80.60 after rates were increased for the 11th consecutive day in a row.



Petrol price on Friday was hiked by 31 paise per litre and diesel by 33 paise, according to a price notification of state-owned fuel retailers.

This pushed the petrol price to Rs 90.19 a litre in Delhi and to Rs 96.62 in Mumbai.

Diesel now comes for Rs 80.60 a litre in the national capital and for Rs 87.62 in Mumbai.

In 11 days, retail petrol prices have risen by Rs 3.24 a litre, a record since the pricing was deregulated in 2010, and diesel rates have gone up by Rs 3.47. Petrol price has already surged past the Rs 100-mark in some places in Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh.