Persuade litigants to opt for ADR mechanisms: CJI to district judiciary

Srinagar: Chief Justice of India N V Ramana on Saturday urged the district level judiciary to persuade litigants to opt for alternative dispute redressal mechanisms which can help in reducing the pendency of cases in courts.



"I would especially urge the district judiciary to always keep this in mind. You are at the grassroots level and are the first contact for the justice seeker with the judicial system. You have a direct link with the people. You must persuade parties to choose ADR mechanisms whenever possible," the CJI said while addressing a function here.

Chief Justice Ramana said besides helping the litigant parties, it will assist in reducing the pendency of cases.

"This will not only help the parties but also will help in the reduction of pendency. Our National and State Legal Services Authorities are active in the field. You must make the best use of the same to reach out to the needy," he said adding "litigants may be illiterate, unaware of the law and have various financial issues. You should try to make them feel at ease".

The chief justice while addressing the lawyers said a vigilant bar is a great asset to the judiciary.

"To succeed in their endeavours, lawyers must ensure that professional standards are maintained, and legal ethics do not take a back seat. There cannot be a good judgement without the assistance of the advocate. The relationship between the Bench and the Bar plays an important role in the process of dispensation of justice. I am sure that you will be able to make use of this new structure, to shape the future of this great land," he said.

Laying the foundation stone of the new complex for the High Court of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh, Chief Justice Ramana expressed the hope that the new court premises, spread around 1.7 lakh square meters, with an estimated cost of Rs 310 crores having all modern facilities and amenities, becomes the new norm for construction of future court buildings.

"I am happy to note that the culture and architecture of this land find reflection in the proposed project. I congratulate the architect G S Chouhan for designing the new building.

"Justice Geeta Mittal, Justice Rajesh Bindal and Justice Marge have really worked hard to make this happen. I compliment each one of them. I truly believe that this court complex will cater to bringing about an era of access to justice," he said.