People on streets as things to be said inside Parl were not said
New Delhi: A court slammed Delhi Police on Tuesday for failing to show any evidence against Bhim Army chief Chandra Shekhar Azaad, observing that people are out on the streets because things which should have been said inside Parliament were not said.
The court's observations came while hearing bail plea of Azaad, who was arrested in a case related to anti-CAA protests in Old Delhi's Daryaganj area.
"Inside Parliament, things which should have been said, were not said and that is why people are out on the streets. We have full right to express our views but we cannot destroy our country," the judge said.
The court asked the Investigating Officer to put on record all the evidence which showed that Azaad was allegedly giving incriminatory speeches at the gathering at Jama Masjid and any law which showed that the gathering there was unconstitutional.
It has put up the matter for further hearing on Wednesday.
"Show me anything or any law that prohibits such gathering... Where is the violence? Who says you cannot protest... have you read the Constitution. It is one's Constitutional right to protest."
The court further observed that Azaad, having a law degree, can also protest inside the courts.
It noted that Azaad's Ambedkarite philosophy probably required more research.
(image from thehindu.com)
