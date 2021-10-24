People might need Coronavirus vaccine booster doses after a year: AIIMS chief

New Delhi: Dr Randeep Guleria, chief of Delhi's All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) told NDTV on Saturday that the booster doses of the COVID-19 vaccine might become necessary sometime next year — depending on how long the first two doses protect against hospitalisation and death.

Guleria also discussed vaccination of children and said he was confident vaccines for kids would be rolled out soon.

Dr Guleria told NDTV the final decision on boosters, which have been allowed by countries like the US, Israel, the UK, the EU and the UAE, would have to be based on time (length of protection from the coronavirus) rather than the presence of antibodies.

"We don't have a definite answer, yet, on a timeline for boosters. We can't decide to give booster shots based on antibodies... it has to be based on time - i.e., how long has it been since you got the second dose. Normally after a year we can start looking at booster shots," he said.

"But we need more data... in the UK we are seeing increased cases but not increased hospitalisation or deaths. UK started vaccination in December (a month before India) and if we're not seeing greater hospitalisation then that means doses given in December seem to be holding out... if we keep that in mind we are still in a safe zone. But if the virus mutates (this decreases immunity) then sooner or later boosters must happen," Dr Guleria explained.

"Don't think there is a clear-cut plan now... talks are going on. I would think sometime next year is when we will look at boosters. We will first focus on more vulnerable sections - those with comorbidities and the elderly because they are at greater risk of severe Covid," Dr Guleria said.