People chose 'kaam ki rajneeti': Kejriwal

New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal addressed a throng of supporters at the ITO party office post the Aam Aadmi Party's (AAP) landslide victory on Tuesday. The 2020 Assembly elections have shown a new kind of politics in the national Capital. The AAP bagged 63 seats out of 70 which clearly highlights that people chose the 'work politics' over 'religion politics'. Kejriwal began his speech with "gazab kardiya aap logone, I Love You" and went on to say that it was a triumph of the people of Delhi who considered him as their son.



He left his residence at 8:45 am and reached the AAP office at Rouse Avenue where he spent the rest of the day monitoring the results with his family. He celebrated his wife's birthday at the office in the presence of other AAP leaders.

At 3:30 pm, he addressed the supporters, who were seen singing and dancing to the campaign song 'Lage raho Kejriwal'.

Flanked by wife Sunita, son Pulkit and daughter Harshita along with other AAP leaders including Sanjay Singh, Gopal Rai, Raghav Chadha, Kejriwal said he was thankful to the people of Delhi for showing their immense support in this election.

He said: "I want to thank all Delhiites from the bottom of my heart for this trust that you have showered on your son. This is a victory of all the people who thought of me as their son and supported my party and me in this election. It is a victory for each individual who receives 24x7 supply of electricity. It is a victory for all those who want quality education and healthcare. Delhiites have given birth to a new kind of politics in the country — kaam ki rajneeti.

"Delhiites have given out a clear message that votes will go to those who build schools, mohalla clinics, supply cheap electricity and water. This is a very good message for the country. This kind of politics will take the nation forward in the 21st century." He added that it was not just a victory for Delhiites but the entire country.