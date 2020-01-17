Pay Rs 1.47L cr in a week: No SC relief for telcos on govt dues
New Delhi: In a big blow to the telecom companies, the Supreme Court on Thursday dismissed the review petitions challenging its verdict in the Adjusted Gross Revenue (AGR) case.
A bench headed by Justice Arun Mishra and comprising Justices SA Nazeer and MR Shah found no merit in the review petitions and dismissed it.
Responding to the top court's dismissal of the crucial petition, Airtel expressed disappointment and said it was evaluating filing a curative petition.
The final deadline for the telecom companies to pay Rs 1.47 lakh crore is on January 23.
The Telecom Ministry in November told Parliament that telcos owe nearly Rs 1.47 lakh crore in License Fee (LF) and Spectrum Usage Charges (SUC).
The total amount is split in two halves — license fee comes to Rs 92,642 crore as of July 2019 and SUC comes to Rs 55,054 crore as of October 2019.
Bharti Airtel and Vodafone Idea hold the majority of these liabilities, which emerge from these dues.
Ship breaking: A wealth creator23 Dec 2019 4:40 PM GMT
Every problem in the country is because of poor education:...26 Dec 2019 6:15 PM GMT
Achieving any real growth impossible without inclusiveness:...22 Aug 2019 6:17 PM GMT
Finding a new medium of expression31 Aug 2019 1:38 PM GMT
Integrating India towards development25 Oct 2017 3:32 PM GMT
Gangasagar a huge success16 Jan 2020 6:40 PM GMT
MEA says China 'should refrain from raising Kashmir at16 Jan 2020 6:39 PM GMT
JNU extends semester registration date till Jan 1716 Jan 2020 6:39 PM GMT
Nitish will lead NDA in Bihar polls: Amit Shah16 Jan 2020 6:38 PM GMT
Five more Kashmiri political leaders released from16 Jan 2020 6:37 PM GMT