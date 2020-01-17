Pay Rs 1.47L cr in a week: No SC relief for telcos on govt dues

New Delhi: In a big blow to the telecom companies, the Supreme Court on Thursday dismissed the review petitions challenging its verdict in the Adjusted Gross Revenue (AGR) case.

A bench headed by Justice Arun Mishra and comprising Justices SA Nazeer and MR Shah found no merit in the review petitions and dismissed it.

Responding to the top court's dismissal of the crucial petition, Airtel expressed disappointment and said it was evaluating filing a curative petition.

The final deadline for the telecom companies to pay Rs 1.47 lakh crore is on January 23.

The Telecom Ministry in November told Parliament that telcos owe nearly Rs 1.47 lakh crore in License Fee (LF) and Spectrum Usage Charges (SUC).

The total amount is split in two halves — license fee comes to Rs 92,642 crore as of July 2019 and SUC comes to Rs 55,054 crore as of October 2019.

Bharti Airtel and Vodafone Idea hold the majority of these liabilities, which emerge from these dues.