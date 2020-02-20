Pay 100 bitcoins or we'll blow you up: 4 high-end Mumbai hotels get 'LeT' threat mail

Four high-end hotels in Mumbai were thoroughly checked on Wednesday after each of them received an e-mail threatening a bomb blast in their hotel. The sender claimed to be a member of the terror outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT).

A search was conducted in the hotels following the threat emails, a police official said. However, nothing suspicious was found during the checks, the official added.

The e-mail, which was received in the wee hours of Wednesday, demanded the transfer of 100 bitcoins in "their wallet" within 24 hours, failing which they threatened to blow up the hotels.

The e-mail also threatened to "abduct and kill the children from the families of the employees", in case the plan to blow up the hotels failed.

"After the police were told about the threat emails, security was beefed up at these hotels. The Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad (BDDS) checked the hotels, but nothing suspicious was found in them," the official said.

"The anti-sabotage check of these hotels was conducted in the presence of the local police. But nothing suspicious was found there," Deputy Commissioner of Police (Operation) Pranay Ashok was quoted as saying by the news agency.