Pavan Varma questions JDU's alliance with BJP

New Delhi: In a major political setback for the JD(U), party leader Pavan Varma has sought ideological clarity from Nitish Kumar over aligning with the BJP in the upcoming Delhi elections, referring to the Bihar Chief Minister's "private apprehensions" on how the saffron party is leading the country.



"I remember your confessing to me in private how the current leadership in the BJP party has humiliated you. You maintained, on more than one occasion, that the BJP is leading India into a 'dangerous space," the former Rajya Sabha member and JD(U) general secretary wrote in a letter.

In the letter, which he shared on social media, Varma said: "It was your personal view, as conveyed to me, that the BJP is destroying institutions, and that there is a need for democratic and socialist forces within the country to regroup, a task for which you actually assigned a senior party official."