Passengers need to give Covid-free proof to skip institutional quarantine

New Delhi: The Union Health Ministry on Sunday through revised guidelines has made it mandatory for all overseas passengers arriving in India to submit a self-declaration form on the online portal (www.newdelhiairport.in) at least 72 hours before the scheduled travel.



As per the guidelines that would come into the effect from August 8, all international travellers have also been asked to give an undertaking on the portal that they would undergo mandatory quarantine for 14 days — seven days paid institutional quarantine at their own cost and seven days of isolation at home with self-monitoring of health.

"Only for compelling reasons/cases of human distress such as pregnancy, death in the family, serious illness and parent(s) with children of the age of 10 years or below, home quarantine may be permitted for 14 days," the guidelines stated.

Those who want to seek such exemption will have to apply for it through the aforementioned online portal at least 72 hours before boarding and the decision taken by the government would be communicated on the online portal which will be final, the guidelines stated.

"Travellers may also seek exemption from institutional quarantine by submitting a negative RT-PCR test report on arrival. This test conducted within 96 hours prior to undertaking the journey would be considered and it should be uploaded on the portal for consideration," the guidelines said.

"Each passenger needs to submit a declaration with respect to the authenticity of the report and would be liable for criminal prosecution if found otherwise," it said, adding that the test report could also be produced upon arrival at the point of entry airport in India.

After arriving in the country and going through thermal screening in India, if passenger tests positive, he or she shall be assessed clinically. If the passenger is assessed as asymptomatic/pre-symptomatic/very mild cases, he or she would be allowed home isolation or isolated in the Covid Care Centre (both public & private facilities) as appropriate.

The concerned agencies will provide dos and don'ts to travellers along with air tickets. Also, those having mild/moderate/severe symptoms will be admitted to dedicated Covid Health facilities and managed accordingly.

Furthermore, all passengers would be advised to download Aarogya Setu app on their mobile devices and only asymptomatic travellers will be allowed to travel after going through thermal screening.

On July 31, India further extended suspension on international commercial passenger flights till August 31 in the wake of Covid-19. However, the government has allowed gradual movement of passenger traffic via 'Transport Bubble' agreements that have been signed with the USA, France, and Germany.