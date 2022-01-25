Parties can use video vans, but conditions apply: EC

New Delhi: The decision of the Election Commission to allow parties use video vans for campaigning in poll-bound states comes with a series of stringent dos and don'ts, including the one which states that the vehicle cannot stop at any "viewing point" for more than 30 minutes.



While extending the ban on physical election rallies till January 31 to curb the spread of COVID-19, the EC had on Saturday allowed video vans for publicity with usual Covid restrictions at designated open spaces with a maximum of 500 viewers. It had cautioned that the video van events should not cause inconvenience to the people and should not be a hindrance to the smooth flow of traffic.