Part of Shastri Bhavan floor sealed after law ministry official tests COVID-19 positive
New Delhi: A floor of the Shastri Bhavan, a government building that houses several ministries, was on Tuesday partially sealed after a law ministry official tested positive for coronavirus.
This is the second incident in the Lutyens' zone of the sealing of the government office. The NITI Aayog building was sealed last month.
According to two senior government officials, an officer of the Law Ministry, housed in the fourth floor of the Shastri Bhavan, has tested positive for COVID-19.
As per the protocol, the contact tracing has been initiated, they said.
The fourth floor 'A' wing from gate number 1 to gate number 3 has been sealed and is being disinfected. Certain gates and lifts will also remain closed till Wednesday, the officials said.
Before Niti Aayog, Rajiv Gandhi Bhawan, which houses the Civil Aviation Ministry, was also sealed for sanitisation after a COVID-19 positive case was detected.
In other such incidents, the CRPF headquarters and a portion of the BSF headquarters were sealed recently. These buildings are in CGO Complex in the national capital.
Delhi poll will be fought on good vs bad governance:...25 Jan 2020 5:27 PM GMT
Every problem in the country is because of poor education:...26 Dec 2019 6:15 PM GMT
Achieving any real growth impossible without inclusiveness:...22 Aug 2019 6:17 PM GMT
Finding a new medium of expression31 Aug 2019 1:38 PM GMT
Integrating India towards development25 Oct 2017 3:32 PM GMT
JEE Main, NEET 2020 delayed till July, HRD Minister...5 May 2020 8:53 AM GMT
Tom Cruise to shoot his next film in space: report5 May 2020 6:49 AM GMT
Tata Motors gets nod from board constituted committee to...5 May 2020 6:46 AM GMT
IIT-KGP students come forward to help poor during lockdown5 May 2020 6:44 AM GMT
Akhtar keen on becoming India bowling coach; says can groom...5 May 2020 6:19 AM GMT