Parliament protest: Farmers insist on numbers, police cite DDMA rules

New Delhi: As the Delhi Police on Sunday told the Delhi Metro to prepare to shut down Metro stations at short notice in light of the proposed farmers' protest at Parliament against the Centre's three farm laws starting today (Monday); the farmers in their meeting with cops maintained that they intend to peacefully protest near the Parliament for their cause.



Meanwhile, the Delhi Police was conducting anti-riots drills in border areas of the Capital, Red Fort and other areas considered to be sensitive.

Sources aware of talks between the farmers and Delhi Police for the upcoming protest said that the police have given no indication to the farmers whether they are willing to allow the demonstration even as farmer leaders maintained that they were making headway. However, while the farmers, in an official statement, said that they intend to bring at least 200 farmers from as many states as possible, the Delhi Police, has according to sources, declined to accord permission to such a large gathering. Those aware of the meeting told Millennium Post that senior police officers kept citing the DDMA guidelines barring protest gatherings.

Significantly, the Republic Day violence also came up in the talks when the farmers allegedly assured the police that they will maintain order. The Delhi Police then brought up the fact that farmers had failed to control protesters on January 26 as well and given that August 15 is around the corner, security measures must be tighter. More meetings are likely between the two.

Currently, the Delhi Police have not permitted a protest near the Parliament complex. What they have done is asked DMRC to prepare for quick shutdowns if and when the situation required it. It said this was done in light of the proposed protest. They have been told to keep "extra vigil" on seven key Metro stations in the Central Delhi area.

The seven metro stations are Janpath, Lok Kalyan Marg, Patel Chowk, Rajiv Chowk, Central Secretariat,

Mandi House and Udyog Bhawan.

And even as farmer organisations say that they are prepared to do anything to comply with protest guidelines, it is most important that they are permitted to protest near Parliament.

However, according to recent meetings at the Police Headquarters, it has been indicated that dialogue with farmers and stop the protest altogether is the first priority. And as a last resort, they might consider allotting a separate space for the protest.

But farmer leaders say the purpose of their protest will be defeated if it is not in view of Parliament and Parliamentarians. They have said that a Committee has also been formed to make a formal list of all those attending the protest and that they are willing to issue identity cards to each protester. They added that they will also share this information with the police.

In the meantime, the police continue riot preparations and farmers pour into the Capital's borders in anticipation of the protest.