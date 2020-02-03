As Anurag Thakur speaks in LS, oppn chants 'goli maarna bandh karo'
Parliament Today LIVE News Updates: The opposition Monday cornered the Modi government over the Citizenship (Amendment) Act and firing incidents in Jamia and Shaheen Bagh in Parliament. While Rajya Sabha was adjourned till noon following sloganeering, in Lok Sabha the opposition MPs started chanting 'goli maarna band karo, desh ko todna band karo' as Anurag Thakur, Minister of Finance state, began addressing the House. . "Say no to CAA", "save our democracy" and "save our Constitution" were other slogans raised by the Opposition.
Opposition parties including Congress, BSP, and the Left parties led by the Communist Party of India (Marxist), have submitted suspension notices in both Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha over the nationwide protests against the legislation and exercises of National Population Register and National Registrar of Citizens. They also called for a repeal of the law.
IUML MP PK Kunhalikutty has given Adjournment Motion in Lok Sabha over the recent incidents of firing in Jamia and Shaheen Bagh — both epicenters of anti-CAA protests. BJP MP Vikas Mahatme, meanwhile, has given a Zero Hour Notice in Rajya Sabha to discuss the precautionary measures to tackle the epidemic of coronavirus.
TMC has moved amendments to the President's address delivered Friday, when the session kicked off, raising questions on its "silence" on a range of issues from the Citizenship (Amendment) Act and the Kashmir clampdown to the economic slowdown. Similar amendments would also be moved by the party in the Lok Sabha, sources said. In Lok Sabha, BJP's Parvesh Verma will move the motion of thanks on the President's address. In Rajya Sabha, Bhupender Yadav will move the motion.
(inputs and image from theindianexpress.com)
