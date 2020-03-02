Parliament LIVE updates: AAP, Congress, TMC MPs stage separate protests over Delhi riots

Proceedings in the Rajya Sabha were on Monday adjourned till 2 pm amid protests over the riots in northeast Delhi last week which has claimed 46 lives so far. The session in the Lok Sabha, on the other hand, was adjourned till 2 pm after an obituary reference to Baidyanath Prasad Mahto, JD(U) MP from Valmiki Nagar, Bihar who passed away on February 28.

Congress, Trinamool and AAP MPs staged separate dharnas near the Gandhi statue over the Delhi riots. While some MPs covered their eyes with black bands and held a finger on their lips in an apparent imitation of the Gandhi's Three Monkeys, others held placards demanding answers and the resignation of Home Minister Amit Shah. AAP MPs raise slogans of "BJP murdabad".

With the Congress deciding to corner the government, top Congress leaders on Sunday met at party chief Sonia Gandhi's residence to decide the strategy to be adopted in Parliament. The Budget Session of Parliament commenced on January 31 and continued till February 11. After a break, it will again commence on Monday and continue till April 3.

(inputs from indian express)