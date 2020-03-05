Rajya Sabha adjourned for the day after ruckus over Delhi violence
New Delhi: Proceedings in Rajya Sabha were on Thursday adjourned for the day as Opposition MPs continued to protest against the violence northeast Delhi, which has claimed 47 lives so far. Proceedings in the Lok Sabha, which was earlier adjourned for an hour, are underway.
On Wednesday, as the Opposition created ruckus over denial of an immediate debate on Delhi riots, Lok Sabha was adjourned soon after it met at 11 am. It was then adjourned again at noon, and then for the day at 2 pm. The Rajya Sabha functioned for all of 10 minutes as Opposition members continued with their demand for a discussion on Delhi riots before any other point of business is taken up. Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu said the discussion will take place after Holi (on March 10), which sparked protests from Opposition benches. Naidu thereafter decided to adjourn the House for the day, saying that the Opposition seemed to have decided to not let the House function.
Meanwhile, Samajwadi Party leaders Ram Gopal Yadav and Javed Ali Khan, as well as CPI MP Binoy Viswam and DMK MP T. Siva, have given Suspension of Business Notice in the Upper House over the Delhi riots. Congress MP Kapil Sibal today gave a notice in Rajya Sabha, seeking a short discussion on the outcome of the recent visit of US President Donald Trump to India.
(Inputs and image from theindianexpress.com)
