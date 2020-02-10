Parliament LIVE: Ruckus in Lok Sabha over SC order on reservation in job promotions

Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan Monday told the Lok Sabha that the government has set up a committee to monitor the situation of novel coronavirus in the country. The health minister said the government is taking all preventive measures and till now 1,118 flights have been screened. He also thanked Air India and the medical staff who were involved in the rescue mission of Indian students from Wuhan.

Congress leader P Chidambaram Monday said the government is 'living in denial' on the state of economy and is unwilling to admit its mistakes. Speaking during the discussion on the Union Budget in Rajya Sabha, the former Finance Minister also said the economy is nearing a state of ICU and needs competent doctors to revive it.

Earlier, the Congress, along with IUML, DMK, CPI(M), gave an adjournment motion notice in Lok Sabha Monday in protest of the Supreme Court's order on the reservation in job promotions not being a fundamental right. The grand old party also moved a suspension of business notice in Rajya Sabha, saying reservation in government services should not be diluted as it will be a disastrous blow to the backward communities of our country.

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will introduce the Direct Tax Vivad Se Vishwas Bill, 2020, which seeks to provide for the resolution of disputed tax and related matters into consideration. Union Minister of State for Ayush Department Shripad Naik will introduce the Institute of Teaching and Research in Ayurveda Bill, 2020, for the establishment of an institute of teaching and research in Ayurveda.

