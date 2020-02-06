Parliament LIVE: PM Modi to reply on Motion of Thanks to President's address in Lok Sabha

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will reply on the Motion of Thanks to the President's address in the Lok Sabha today. Both the Houses of the Parliament will further discuss the Motion and the Union Budget 2020.

The Opposition had criticised the government over CAA-NRC exercise during the Motion of Thanks in the Rajya Sabha on Wednesday. Leader of Congress in Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury said CAA-NRC was a "sinister design" but it was foiled by the common people.

In Lok Sabha, Urban Affairs Minister Hardeep Singh Puri will make a statement regarding the status of implementation of the recommendations contained in the 25th report of the Standing Committee on Urban Development (2018-19) on 'Solid Waste Management including hazardous waste, medical waste, and e-waste.

On Wednesday, the prime minister announced in Lok Sabha that the Union Cabinet has cleared the formation of a trust for the construction of Ram Temple in Ayodhya. The trust has been named as Shri Ram Janambhoomi Teerth Shetra.

